CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Set at C$65.00 by Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) received a C$65.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$58.37 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.03 and a 1 year high of C$68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Insiders sold a total of 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

