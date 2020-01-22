Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.05.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$112.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.51. CGI has a 1-year low of C$84.09 and a 1-year high of C$113.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

