Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.20.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$59.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emera has a 12 month low of C$44.58 and a 12 month high of C$59.38.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

