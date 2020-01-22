Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$60.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MIC. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:MIC opened at C$60.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.53. Genworth MI Canada has a twelve month low of C$39.44 and a twelve month high of C$61.39.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$170.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.2699996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total transaction of C$28,282.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,463.86.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

