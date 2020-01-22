Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

GRT.UN stock opened at C$70.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$57.23 and a 52 week high of C$69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

