TD Securities Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$2.25

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 147.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ opened at C$0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.75. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.