OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. OptiNose reported sales of $3.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $35.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $90.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPTN. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

OPTN opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $356.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OptiNose by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.