$120.15 Million in Sales Expected for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will post sales of $120.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.78 million. Haynes International reported sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $521.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $522.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $534.40 million, with estimates ranging from $530.39 million to $538.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $138,158.00. Also, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Haynes International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 958.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Haynes International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Haynes International in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Haynes International by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 6.19. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

