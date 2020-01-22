Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

