Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

