Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.