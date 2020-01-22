Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

