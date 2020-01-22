Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

