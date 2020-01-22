Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

MERC opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

