Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.77.

HFC stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

