Terreno Realty Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.68. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.73.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,996,000 after acquiring an additional 605,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

