Oppenheimer Comments on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.42 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $422,191,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,486,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,619,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,831,000 after buying an additional 573,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

