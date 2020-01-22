UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $300.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

