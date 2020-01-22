Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $22.39 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.