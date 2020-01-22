Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE NHI opened at $85.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.25. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $86.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 76.64%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.