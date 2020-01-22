Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baidu Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.35.

BIDU stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of -152.33, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $32,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.