FY2019 Earnings Estimate for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat expects that the payment services company will earn $8.18 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $130.53 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $98.46 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

