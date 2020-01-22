Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Cormark cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CJT. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$111.75.

CJT stock opened at C$113.05 on Monday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$73.22 and a twelve month high of C$115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.98.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

