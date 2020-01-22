SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

SLG opened at $92.36 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

