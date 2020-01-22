Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion.
Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.