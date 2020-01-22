Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion.

In other news, Director Bonnie Brooks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, with a total value of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust purchased 5,689,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares in the company, valued at C$394,025,575.

