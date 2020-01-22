Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 target price (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

