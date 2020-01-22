Brokers Offer Predictions for Superior Gold Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Cormark upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.75 target price on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$35.35 million during the quarter.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.
