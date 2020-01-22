SunTrust Banks Comments on Wingstop Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

WING opened at $90.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.78, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

