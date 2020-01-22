Apartment Investment and Management Co to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

AIV has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

AIV stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

