IBI Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.90 million.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

IBI Group stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.82. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

In other IBI Group news, Director Dale Elson Richmond bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$55,432.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$245,180.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

