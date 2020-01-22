FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Raised by Analyst

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $31.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $31.54. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,700.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s FY2020 earnings at $43.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $52.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $62.45 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CABO. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.60.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,619.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a 52 week low of $834.63 and a 52 week high of $1,713.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,546.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,361.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cable One by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

