FY2019 EPS Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Earnings History and Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc Increased by Analyst
Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors Inc Increased by Analyst
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baidu Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baidu Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for American Express Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2019 Earnings Estimate for American Express Issued By Piper Sandler
Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cargojet
Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cargojet
SL Green Realty Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
SL Green Realty Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report