FY2019 EPS Estimates for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.