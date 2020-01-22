BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) vs. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Head-To-Head Review

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.85 Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million 7.18 -$35.32 million ($6.13) -1.95

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31% Sutro Biopharma -84.03% N/A -21.60%

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.