Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 150,000 PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PropTech Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTACU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

PTACU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843. PropTech Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

PropTech Acquisition Profile

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

