Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. 1,561,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

