SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

JNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. 786,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4735 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

