Miles Capital Inc. Sells 343 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.9% of Miles Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,399. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

