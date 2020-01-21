Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Position Lowered by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.7% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after buying an additional 1,272,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,508,000.

BND traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. 27,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

