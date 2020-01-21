iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.96. 85,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.85 and a 200-day moving average of $306.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $262.26 and a 1-year high of $333.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.