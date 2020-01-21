Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,577 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273,923 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $95.23. 107,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,254. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

