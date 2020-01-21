Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Reduced by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.3% of Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,204 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,456. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

