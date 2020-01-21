Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.59. 25,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,877. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $160.19 and a 12 month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

