Miles Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Miles Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.45. 245,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

