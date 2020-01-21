Miles Capital Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miles Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. 395,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,458. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

