Miles Capital Inc. Has $898,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. 63,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.