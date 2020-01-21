PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.25. 127,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,805. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $141.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

