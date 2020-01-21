Miles Capital Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

