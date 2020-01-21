Miles Capital Inc. Has $685,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.60. 1,075,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

