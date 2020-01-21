Miles Capital Inc. Has $644,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,426,000 after buying an additional 77,664 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. 5,626,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

