Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,667 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. 34,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,951. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.