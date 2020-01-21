Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $427.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

